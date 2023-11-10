“We’re getting tired of Northern Ireland” – You and me both mate…

Ben Lowry was getting worked up on The View last night about the UK government getting fed up with our continual demands for more money. To quote:

One of the big problems at Stormont, we saw this tonight and we see it in every major issue is one thing the parties agree on, including Irish Republicans, criticising the UK demanding more money, never accepting any efficiencies any cutbacks, any new ways of doing things here in Northern Ireland and I would argue that of course Irish Republicans are going to be happy with that and join with unionists and criticise London which is so generous to Northern Ireland. I think unionists need to be wary about that because it’s going to cause which is a big peril for unionists in London people to say we’re getting tired of Northern Ireland as they’re also in London and many quarters about Scotland which is a similar approach to demanding money all the time.

I do often wonder if the UK government will eventually get fed up with us and tell us to sling our hooks. I notice a lot of government messaging these days is a not-so-subtle ‘we are out of cash, talk to Dublin Daddy, they are loaded’.

