Jon Boutcher is the new PSNI Chief Constable

Despite the salary of nearly a quarter of a million a year only 2 people applied for the job. Given the scale of the problems in the PSNI you would not blame people for not wanting the hassle.

So I suppose we should credit the bravery of Jon Boutcher for wanting to take on the task.

I wish him the best of luck (he is going to need it).

