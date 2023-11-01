Public views Vs reality…

I came across this interesting chart of the American public estimates on an issue Vs the reality:
It does make for fascinating reading. The general public vastly overestimates practically everything to a dramatic extent. And can you blame them? If the news or social media keeps going on about Muslims or gay people, then it would be no surprise that the average Joe thinks they are a huge population.
What questions would you ask for a local version of such a survey?
