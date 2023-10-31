Is there any merit in skipping the inquiries and just interrogating our politics for answers?

While the Covid Enquiry brings out some gems like this:

Over on Channel 4’s Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, former Health Secretary Matt Hancock gets interrogated by a Liz Truss look-alike. I wonder if she is available for any future enquiries?

Why on earth would you ever voluntarily sign up for this?

Here is the uncensored version (contains swearing) for those who enjoy watching Ex Conservative Ministers get taken down a peg or two…

The lines between reality and showbiz get ever more blurred…

