Flooding across Northern Ireland…

You may have noticed it has been a bit wet the past few days. However in Belfast, we seem to have been spared the worst of it.
The same can’t be said for Newry, where the canal burst its banks.
Parts of Newry are underwater after "unprecedented" flooding. https://t.co/vfCVLqUIuK pic.twitter.com/vhKAxFb9TC
— UTV Live News (@UTVNews) October 31, 2023
This man went for a swim- better him than me, as God knows what he is swimming through.
A man swimming in the Newry canal flood water this morning.
Emergency crews have enough to be dealing with this morning without people taking unnecessary risks. @BelTel https://t.co/kko77wosm9 pic.twitter.com/8sTawu7cb0
— Kevin Scott (@Kscott_94) October 31, 2023
How is it in your neck of the woods?
I help to manage Slugger by taking care of the site as well as running our live events. My background is in business, marketing and IT. My politics tend towards middle-of-the-road pragmatism, I am not a member of any political party. Oddly for a member of the Slugger team, I am not that interested in daily politics, preferring to write about big ideas in society. When not stuck in front of a screen, I am a parkrun Run Director.