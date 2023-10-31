Flooding across Northern Ireland…

You may have noticed it has been a bit wet the past few days. However in Belfast, we seem to have been spared the worst of it.

The same can’t be said for Newry, where the canal burst its banks.

Parts of Newry are underwater after "unprecedented" flooding. https://t.co/vfCVLqUIuK pic.twitter.com/vhKAxFb9TC — UTV Live News (@UTVNews) October 31, 2023

This man went for a swim- better him than me, as God knows what he is swimming through.

A man swimming in the Newry canal flood water this morning. Emergency crews have enough to be dealing with this morning without people taking unnecessary risks. @BelTel https://t.co/kko77wosm9 pic.twitter.com/8sTawu7cb0 — Kevin Scott (@Kscott_94) October 31, 2023

How is it in your neck of the woods?