Celebrating the impact of social science research with the ESRC Festival of Social Science in Northern Ireland…

The annual Economic and Social Research Council (ESRC) Festival of Social Science returns to Northern Ireland from 30th October to 12th November, featuring 20 free events organised by social science academics from Queen’s and Ulster University.

This UK-wide festival is dedicated to promoting awareness of UK social science research, illustrating its influence on our daily lives. The Festival mainly offers in-person experiences, including talks, workshops, walking tours, and even a pub quiz, providing the public with firsthand insight into how social science shapes the world we live in.

Under the theme “lifelong wellbeing”, this year’s Festival explores the holistic aspects of physical, mental, and emotional health, aiming to contribute to our understanding of how to live a fulfilling life at every stage.

Highlights of the Festival include:

A quiz night on the Blockchain

A showcase of sustainable gastronomy

A lively discussion on extending democracy to workplaces

A “walk-shop” exploring healthy ageing

The Economic and Social Research Council (ESRC) funds world-leading research, data and post-graduate training in the economic, behavioural, social and data sciences to understand people and the world around us. Their work helps raise productivity, address climate change, improve public services and generate a prosperous, inclusive, healthy and secure society. ESRC is part of UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), a non-departmental public body funded by a grant-in-aid from the UK government.

Stian Westlake, ESRC Executive Chair, said: “The ESRC Festival of Social Science offers a unique insight into UK social science research and its relevance to individuals, society and the economy. There are hundreds of free events taking place across the UK and online, including at Ulster University and Queen’s. We hope you enjoy the events and finding out more about social scientists’ work.”

For the Festival programme and event registration, visit this link. To explore the complete UK-wide programme, click here. Remember, all events are free to attend.

Full list of events