Jon Boutcher chosen as interim PSNI chief constable…

He would assume the temporary role after previous Chief Constable Simon Byrne quit in September after a series of crises under his leadership.
Mr Boutcher has decades of experience within policing and is a former chief of Bedfordshire Police.
He has spent the past five years overseeing an investigation into the activities of the Army’s top agent within the IRA during the Troubles in Northern Ireland.
His report into the agent, who was known as Stakeknife, is due to be published in the coming months.
