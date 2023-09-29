Latest poll has Sinn Féin still on course to be the largest party in the next Dáil…

| Readers 0
Dublin City, Dublin, Ireland, June 28th 2021. Front of Dail Eireann, Irish House of Parliament, view form Kildare Street

In a poll for the Irish Times, Sinn Féin is on 34%.

Mary Lou McDonald is the most popular choice for Taoiseach.

Most worryingly for Fianna Fáil and Fianna Gael is the drop in support amongst young people:

Fine Gael polling at 11% for 18-24-year-olds
Sinn Féin polling at 44%

Fianna Fáil polling at 9% for 25-34-year-olds
Sinn Féin polling at 43%

It’s not a big shock to find that young people are p*ssed off at being priced out of their own country and unable to buy a house.

Recent posts

Brian O'Neill

Latest poll has Sinn Féin still on course to be the largest party in the next Dáil…

Alan Meban (Alan in Belfast)

Lost Boys: Belfast’s Missing Children

Brian O'Neill

Half of all bus passengers in Northern Ireland ride for free…

Donate to keep Slugger lit!

For over 20 years, Slugger has been an independent place for debate and new ideas. We have published over 40,000 posts and over one and a half million comments on the site. Each month we have over 70,000 readers. All this we have accomplished with only volunteers we have never had any paid staff.

Slugger does not receive any funding, and we respect our readers, so we will never run intrusive ads or sponsored posts. Instead, we are reader-supported. Help us keep Slugger independent by becoming a friend of Slugger.

While we run a tight ship and no one gets paid to write, we need money to help us cover our costs.

If you like what we do, we are asking you to consider giving a monthly donation of any amount, or you can give a one-off donation. Any amount is appreciated. 

Give a monthly donation Give a one-off donation