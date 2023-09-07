You can rent this Belfast apartment for a bargain £4,500 a month…

Fancy a bit of City Centre living? Got more money than sense? I have the rental just for you. This penthouse apartment on Montgomery St is on the market for only £4500 a month.
Who would rent such a place? I suppose they are targeting celebrities in town filming at Titanic Studios. Or the deep-pocket corporate market could hire it for executives.
Back in the real world, PropertyPal say the average property price is now £200,600, and the average rental property is £791 per month
