PSNI data blunder could end up costing £240 million…

Assistant Chief Constable Chris Todd gave evidence to a Westminster committee on Tuesday.
Ass Ch Con Todd said the force has calculated some estimated costs that it could potentially incur after investigations are completed.
He told the Northern Ireland Affairs committee that recovery costs were calculated at approximately £24m to £37m, while individual claims for litigation were estimated at potentially up to £180m.
When you consider that the PSNI already has a funding gap of around £50 million, this blunder puts even more pressure on the PSNI budget.
In other news, Catholic PSNI officers have been advised to bring their guns to mass. A peeler’s lot continues to be not a happy one…
There are risks to ethnic minority officers and staff in PSNI as well. We are forgotten but our increased visibility and unique names make us easier to ID. We should not have to wait until a person of colour dies before this is taken seriously @CommonsNIAChttps://t.co/wVce4Y1aFf
— Andy George (@andygeorgeni) September 5, 2023
