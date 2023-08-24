If you come for the king, you best not miss…

"เยฟเกนี พริโกซิน (Yevgeny Prigozhin)" by Prachatai is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

So it seems the head of the Wagner Mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin has been killed in a plane crash in western Russia. I suppose it makes a change from falling out of a window, just a more higher up window as some wag observed on Twitter.

His death comes as no surprise to anyone, if anything the surprise is he lasted this long. After leading a failed mutiny against Putin in June he was never like to have a relaxed retirement.

But it seems the story may not end here. Rumours abound that Prigozhin had a dead mans trigger of information against Putin that will now be released. It will be interesting to see how this all unfolds.

