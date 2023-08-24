If you come for the king, you best not miss…

So it seems the head of the Wagner Mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin has been killed in a plane crash in western Russia. I suppose it makes a change from falling out of a window, just a more higher up window as some wag observed on Twitter.

His death comes as no surprise to anyone, if anything the surprise is he lasted this long. After leading a failed mutiny against Putin in June he was never like to have a relaxed retirement.

“Death is not the end, it’s just the beginning of something else,” says Dmitry Utkin (Wagner; off-screen) talk about the inevitable. “We will all go to Hell, but we will be the best in Hell,” sums up #Yevgeny_Prigozhin.#Wagner #WagnerPMC #WagnerGroup #Prighozin #PrigozhinDead pic.twitter.com/WtDCvCVcbm — Bad God (@ocohan) August 24, 2023

But it seems the story may not end here. Rumours abound that Prigozhin had a dead mans trigger of information against Putin that will now be released. It will be interesting to see how this all unfolds.

1/ Yevgeny Prigozhin may be poised to take posthumous revenge on Vladimir Putin. A source suggests that Prigozhin was keeping sensitive information – kompromat – on the regime, which may now become public. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/kQEK1sopSQ — ChrisO_wiki (@ChrisO_wiki) August 24, 2023