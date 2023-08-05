Should we pedestrianise around Belfast City Hall?

Photo by K. Mitch Hodge on Unsplash

I confess traffic is one of the reasons I avoid Belfast City centre. Around city hall is particularly bad so I was interested in this tweet of how the area could look if pedestrianised. Not sure how viable it would be to reroute traffic away from that area but it is good people are thinking big ideas.

Belfast City centre is very dirty and rundown these days. The council need to take action to reduce the post covid death spiral other cities are seeing as people got used to spending more time in their own areas and not venturing into the city centres as much.

