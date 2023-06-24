Wagner chief accused of mutiny in Russia…

It all seems to be kicking off in Russia. From the BBC:
The head of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group has vowed to “go all the way” to topple Russia’s military leadership, hours after the Kremlin accused him of “armed rebellion”.
Yevgeny Prigozhin said his Wagner fighters had crossed the border from Ukraine into Russia, entering the city of Rostov-on-Don.
Mr Prigozhin said his men would destroy anyone who stood in their way.
The local governor urged citizens there to keep calm and stay indoors.
Mr Prigozhin claimed that his forces had shot down a Russian military helicopter that “opened fire on a civilian convoy”. He did not give a location and the assertion could not be immediately verified.
The Wagner Group is a private army of mercenaries that has been fighting alongside the regular Russian army in Ukraine.
Tension has been growing between them over how the war has been fought, with Mr Prigozhin launching vocal criticisms of Russia’s military leadership in recent months.
On Friday, the 62-year-old mercenary leader accused the military of launching a deadly missile strike on his troops and vowed to punish them. He did not provide evidence.
There seems to be no shortage of bad blood between the various mercenary groups and the Russian Army. Where will it all lead?
BREAKING: Footage of Wagner Group forces arriving at military headquarters in Rostov, Russia.pic.twitter.com/yRzi0PAfsj
— The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 24, 2023
Wagner appear to be in control of Rostov-on-Don, a Russian city of over a million people.
All of this is good news for Ukraine who will try to exploit the division and chaos to retake territory.
Or maybe Putin is behind the whole thing? Anything is possible in Russia.
SPECULATION:
As someone who has curated uprisings, conflicts, and coup attempts in real time for 14 years on here, I will just say that what’s happening in Russia feels most like the 2016 attempted “coup” in Turkey—an event used to purge the government and civilian institutions.
— Leah McElrath (@leahmcelrath) June 23, 2023
This is a developing story so please do post any relevant tweets or links.
