Mid week moan – go on, get it off your chest…

So the new forum does not seem to have caught on. I think people just prefer to keep the discussion on the main site, and that’s ok with us.

So what we will try to do is have a few more open threads. So today, I introduce mid-week moan. As the name suggests, it is a chance to get it off your chest and have a good aul rant. You can discuss what you like.

If it is popular, we will likely have 3 open threads a week in addition to our usual posts.