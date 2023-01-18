Introducing the Slugger Forum….

| Readers 566
three crumpled yellow papers on green surface surrounded by yellow lined papers

The Sunday Open posts have been popular, so I know there is demand for a more open space to chat. I also note that sometimes we don’t cover an issue, and posts can easily go off-topic.

I have created a forum for Slugger at https://forum.sluggerotoole.com

It is a different system than Hyvor, so you will need to register a new account on the forum, but it just needs your email and password, so it is pretty simple to sign up.

I am sure some of you are familiar with forums. You can create your posts, and people can reply.

Can I stress this is an experiment. If it becomes a complete pain to moderate, it will be nuked, so be on your best behaviour and do report any bad posts. Can I also stress you are not as anonymous as you think you are, so no libellous or contentious nonsense please.

I hope this makes it easier to moderate the main site, as there should be fewer off-topic comments if you have a specific place to discuss what you like. I also think with the implosion of Twitter and the general vibe that people are fed up with social media; there is a demand for more curated discussion places.

As I have said before, I consider Slugger like a good pub, so the main site is the bar, and the forum is the lounge.

Give it a whirl, and let me know what you think.

 

 

