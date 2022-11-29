Get your tickets for the Slugger End of Year Review….

| Readers 0

We are back! The Slugger End of Year Review will take place in the Black Box in Belfast next Thursday the 8th of December at 7pm. This is a live in-person event.

Alex Kane and Allison Morris are back to review the last year in politics.

Join us for a fun and informative evening of punditry and prediction, chaired by Alan Meban, with the support of Brown O’Connor Communications.

This event will likely sell out today, so book now to avoid disappointment.

Book here…

Donate to keep Slugger lit!

For over 20 years, Slugger has been an independent place for debate and new ideas. We have published over 40,000 posts and over one and a half million comments on the site. Each month we have over 70,000 readers. All this we have accomplished with only volunteers we have never had any paid staff.

Slugger does not receive any funding, and we respect our readers, so we will never run intrusive ads or sponsored posts. Instead, we are reader-supported. Help us keep Slugger independent by becoming a friend of Slugger.

While we run a tight ship and no one gets paid to write, we need money to help us cover our costs.

If you like what we do, we are asking you to consider giving a monthly donation of any amount, or you can give a one-off donation. Any amount is appreciated. 

Give a monthly donation Give a one-off donation
Recent posts

Kenneth Harper

Productivity in NI is 40% lower than the Republic

Brian Walker

The long and winding road to dealing with the past stretches ahead at Westminster. Will it turn out to be a dead end?

Brian O'Neill

Widespread protests across China against Covid restrictions…

Brian O'Neill

Open Sunday – politics free zone…