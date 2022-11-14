Historian Dr Éamon Phoenix has died at the age of 69…

Eamon PHOENIX. John Hume: Irish Peacemaker book launch, Canada Room, Queen's University Belfast, Northern Ireland.

I was genuinely shocked at this news. Eamon really was one of the good guys, an absolute gentleman who was respected across the community.

He was a history teacher in St Malachys before moving to Stranmillis University College. Over the years I have met many people who were taught by Eamon and I never heard nothing but praise for him.

His warm tones made even the most dry historical subject captivating. I often thought he would have been fantastic at recording sleep stories.

I will miss his annual talk on the state archives. I will miss his frequent media appearances, he had a talent for making history accessible and relevant to everyone.

Our sympathies to his wife Alice and daughter Mary-Alice on their loss. He will be missed.

