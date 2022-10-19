Suella Braverman resigns as home secretary…

She says over sending an email from her personal account but there must be more to it than that. This government is not renowned for their principles.
Will this be coordinated resignations to put pressure on Liz Truss? Or an opportunity to leave a sinking ship?
My letter to the Prime Minister. pic.twitter.com/TaWO1PMOF2
— Suella Braverman MP (@SuellaBraverman) October 19, 2022
