Queen Elizabeth II dies…

Whatever your views on Royalty, the passing of Queen Elizabeth II is a historical milestone. So long a presence in all our lives, her loss will be a huge blow to the Royal Family and the British people.

Even the most ardent republican would acknowledge that she executed her duties flawlessly over 70 years.

To be able to navigate a path through difficult waters for so long is a measure of the character of the women.

I know the Royal Family are divisive in Northern Ireland but these are moments to show grace to the feelings of others.

May she rest in peace.

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK’s monarch for the past 70 years, has died aged 96 https://t.co/nuFdc3PV49 — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) September 8, 2022