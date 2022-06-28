Today is the 100th anniversary of the start of the Irish Civil War…

From the BBC:
The Irish civil war broke out 100 years ago with the eruption of violence in central Dublin.
A split among republicans over the Anglo-Irish Treaty, signed with the London government six months earlier, led to fighting within Ireland.
On 28 June 1922 the dispute came to a head at Dublin’s judicial headquarters, known as the Four Courts.
Forces opposed to the treaty had occupied the building two months previously.
After a tense stand-off, pro-treaty forces were ordered to attack the Four Courts by the newly-created provisional Irish government.
It was the starting point of a civil war which was to last almost a year and lead to hundreds of deaths including that of Michael Collins.
Opponents of the treaty, led by Éamon de Valera, felt it did not go far enough. It did not end the partition of Ireland, and, crucially, it did not offer complete independence.
It was the death of another politician, the Ulster Unionist MP Sir Henry Wilson, which was one of the incidents which triggered the civil war in June 1922.
The conflict left over a 1000 dead and let to many atrocities and executions.
And as we all know we are still dealing with the repercusions today in Northern Ireland.
