Today is the 100th anniversary of the start of the Irish Civil War…

From the BBC:

The Irish civil war broke out 100 years ago with the eruption of violence in central Dublin.

A split among republicans over the Anglo-Irish Treaty, signed with the London government six months earlier, led to fighting within Ireland.

On 28 June 1922 the dispute came to a head at Dublin’s judicial headquarters, known as the Four Courts.

Forces opposed to the treaty had occupied the building two months previously.

After a tense stand-off, pro-treaty forces were ordered to attack the Four Courts by the newly-created provisional Irish government.

It was the starting point of a civil war which was to last almost a year and lead to hundreds of deaths including that of Michael Collins.