An anti dystopian view of Elon Musk’s purchase of the west’s dominant political forum…

Fascinating insight from John Naughton and Josh Simmons as they talk through Musk’s purchase of Twitter. It’s about who gets to control significant power over the public square (Twitter is privately owned with a dominant position in that square).

It may seem a long way off from Northern Ireland, but Naughton’s description of two men who had an intuitive feel for the potentialities of Twitter, Musk himself and Donald Trump who for several years “led the mainstream media by the nose”.

Also worth reading is Jonathan Haidt’s Google Doc-ed paper on Social Media and Political Dysfunction.