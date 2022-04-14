Ukraine claims to have sunk the flagship Russian warship Moskva…

Quite a stunning achievement from the Ukrainians if true. This is quite a good thread on the subject:

Some thoughts on the apparent sinking of the Russian Black Sea flagship Moskva: if confirmed, it's likely to go down in history as one of the most audaciously successful attacks in modern naval history. /1 pic.twitter.com/hWlLdbNMxP — ChrisO (@ChrisO_wiki) April 14, 2022

The Russians are denying the attack claiming the ship was injured by onboard missiles catching fire. I suspect the Ukrainian Neptune anti-ship cruise missiles fired at it might have had more to do with it…

Ironically the Moskva was built in Ukraine.

The Russian losses in Ukraine are staggering. With more high tech Western Weapons flooding into Ukraine, the losses will only increase. Meanwhile, the talent brain drain from Russia will have serious long term effects on their economy. From the New York Times story:

By March 22, a Russian tech industry trade group estimated that between 50,000 and 70,000 tech workers had left the country and that an additional 70,000 to 100,000 would soon follow. They are part of a much larger exodus of workers from Russia, but their departure could have an even more lasting impact on the country’s economy.

And all for what?

These are the indicative estimates of Russia’s combat losses as of April 14, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/ZCLXKhIMJl — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) April 14, 2022