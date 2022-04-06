Recreating the 18th Century coffee house tradition…

Northern Ireland people are often accused of spending too much of the present in the past.

But a recent experiment was deliberately designed to go back in time – with the aim of helping the future.

The Enlightenment Festival in Belfast recreated the 18th Century coffee house tradition, where all sorts of radical chat was the order of the day.

Folk came to drink coffee, and spilt the beans – on everything from mental health to housing, climate action and gender, faith and film.

And now Slugger O’Toole has obtained a report on the so-called Coffee House Conversations which reflected a trenchant criticism that the political structures here are failing the population.

And one linking theme bubbled to the surface – education.

Strong if predictable messages emerged from the six-to-a-table conversations held at city centre venues during January – that women no longer feel safe and that mental health can no longer be “arms-lengthed” to the edges of society.

“Contributors were adamant that the NI political structure is failing the people,” said the summary report. We “can no longer pretend poverty is something afflicting problem people”. “The right to decent housing and acceptable living standards are no longer a respected human right.” “How can we have equality when the system is so badly broken ?”

Some went even further, arguing “The entity of Northern Ireland doesn’t work.”

The mental health conversation acknowledged that the current system acts like a sticking plaster holding back a tidal wave of need. “Let’s not pretend mental health is about a few broken people at the edge of society.

“But the knowledge is there. People know what to do. They’ve identified what’s broken, squirrelled away the knowledge, identifying early action and long term support as key to mental health, community development, housing and poverty intervention.”

The contributors were not the usual suspects, the same spokespersons and commentators the media calls on every time there is programme space to fill.

The participants here were ordinary people.

During the Age of Enlightenment, London coffee houses were locations of ill repute, encouraging the intermingling of the classes to debate the issues of the day.

It was during this era that the Linen Hall Library as we know it today in Belfast was created as the Society for the Promotion of Knowledge.

Announcing the experiment, Director Julie Andrews said she wanted to take the library back a number of centuries. “It’s in coffee houses where many great discussions and ideas took seed and we want to explore how that would look and feel like today,” she added.

“In society, young people are usually the adopters and change-makers and that is as true today as it was in the 17th and 18th centuries. For example, it was students, Belfast Presbyterians influenced by the enlightenment movement while they were studying in Scotland who brought the themes and ideas back to Belfast,” she went on.

And their modern-day counterparts proved just as full of passion and insight.

The report concludes: “Our greatest concern raised time and time again was the education system. Religious bias in school governance was cited as leading to gender inequality, race inequality and classist attitudes.

“Contributors maintained the education system itself merely serves the top 20 pc of pupils bound for university and where children have more complex needs, support is often inaccessible or non-existent.”

And the conversations uncovered a correlation between education and the mental health crisis.

“Whenever people mentioned political structures, public institutions and councils, despair at the disconnectedness to citizens needs was uppermost,” the report goes on.

“And worse, contributors spoke of being actively blocked by councils and government departments in carrying out works to improve the lot of local people.”

But the final final overarching theme that emerges from the report is – wait for it – Love defined as “kindness, the capacity to listen intently, to connect meaningfully, to recognise; to really see, to include, to empathise, to respect – removing the practice of shaming, undermining, humiliation and demonisation.

“In the future, it was hoped that Love expressed in this way will be the attribute underpinning a pupil-focussed education system, women’s rights, support for new citizens, approaches to mental health, justice, housing, human rights, practice of faith, attitudes to gender equality, children, and ultimately governance by our leaders and institutions; the capacity for governing bodies to connect meaningfully and authentically, the marker of their success. “Today, living with the reality of where we are, taking responsibility for our own behaviours, addressing what makes us vulnerable as a society may well signal an even greater Age of Enlightenment than that of the 18th Century.”

