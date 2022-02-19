Jesus, guns and babies. All the essentials for a US election campaign…

Leave a comment | Readers 0
guns, america, usa

Kandiss Taylor is running for Governor of Georgia on a platform of Jesus, guns and babies – in that order.

I mean it does get your attention, but it feels like life imitating art. You expect it to be some kind of Chris Morris or Sacha Baron Cohen satire on American politics.

It reminds me of this Family Guy sketch:

YouTube video