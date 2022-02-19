Jesus, guns and babies. All the essentials for a US election campaign…

Kandiss Taylor is running for Governor of Georgia on a platform of Jesus, guns and babies – in that order.

“WHO’S THAT COMIN’ DOWN THE TRACK? A BIG MACHINE THATS RED AND BLACK… AINT NOTHIN’ FINER IN THE LAND, THAN A CONSERVATIVE KANDISS TAYLOR FAN!!!!” Let’s do this… Let’s paint Georgia Taylor RED! ❤️💋👠 See you on tour! 🇺🇸🍑

*Tour schedule is posted on website!* pic.twitter.com/QsxjNw4qeG — Kandiss Taylor (@KandissTaylor) February 17, 2022

Plain and simple. It’s Jesus, guns, and babies. And yes, with the commas… that’s grammatically correct! Not politically correct because I don’t fall into that category! pic.twitter.com/ZwvTF23nvW — Kandiss Taylor (@KandissTaylor) February 19, 2022

I mean it does get your attention, but it feels like life imitating art. You expect it to be some kind of Chris Morris or Sacha Baron Cohen satire on American politics.

It reminds me of this Family Guy sketch: