The DUP have chosen Diane Forsythe to run in the seat.

In 2020 Diane Forsythe quit the DUP over concerns about bullying and sexism. She later returned when Jeffrey Donaldson became leader.

Might Jim Wells run as an independent?

An extraordinary development. Both Edwin Poots and Jim Wells lose out on South Down nominationhttps://t.co/BWbAF7GCLU — Ben Lowry (@BenLowry2) January 28, 2022