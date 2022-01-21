Rock star Meat Loaf dies at 74…

Sad news for music fans with the announcement of Meat Loaf’s death. Most famous for the 1977 album Bat Out of Hell, he would go on to sell over 100 million albums.

He was also known as an actor, he appeared in several cult movies like Fight Club, Wayne’s World and most famously as Eddie in the Rocky Horror Picture Show.

Meat Loaf’s Bat Out Of Hell was released in 1979 and hit No 15 in the UK charts. Written about Peter Pan and Neverland, it became his best-known song. The American singer and actor has died at the age of 74, a statement on his official Facebook page saidhttps://t.co/vJRW1V6JXJ pic.twitter.com/a9mpAWHCTM — Sky News (@SkyNews) January 21, 2022

I absolutely love Bat Out of Hell, 9 minutes of rock heaven. It really must rank as the best rock song ever, the entire album is full of great tunes. As you probably know all the songs were written by Jim Steinman who also sadly died last year. Interestingly Jim Steinman wrote Total Eclipse of the Heart originally for Meat Loaf but there were all kinds of issues at the time so it ended up being a massive hit for Bonnie Tyler.

Rather bizarrely he played Bundoran 14 years ago, I remember at the time wondering was it a tribute act but it was actually the real deal.

When great artists die I always take comfort from the fact that their work lives on. I can imagine in 500 years time someone will be blasting through space with Bat Out of Hell on in the background.

Then I’m down in the bottom of a pit in the blazing sun,

Torn and twisted at the foot of a burning bike,

And I think somebody somewhere must be tolling a bell

And the last thing I see is my heart, still beating,

Breaking out of my body and flying away

Like a bat out of hell