We are all going to die (again)…

Omicron is all over the media, much to the surprise of Angelique Coetzee the South African doctor who first discovered the new strain.

Fear sells and the media have really gone to town on this one. Here is a quote from the Daily Mail:

But as for the cowardly, the faithless, the detestable, as for murderers, the sexually immoral, sorcerers, idolaters, and all liars, their portion will be in the lake that burns with fire and sulfur, which is the second death.

That is actually a quote from the book of revelations but you get the gist. The new mantra is we need to ‘save Christmas’, especially from the woke brigade.

Maybe the new strain will turn out to be a problem, but my strategy is to panic when Luke O’Neill or someone else half sensible panics:

If ever there was a time for turning off the news and doing something else it is now. I have been enjoying the Wheel of Time TV series on Amazon Prime.

We are all going to die, but hopefully not for a while yet.

