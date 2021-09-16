Mini-Public Deliberation on Constitutional Futures – Launch Event…

On the 23rd of September 2021, the Institute for British-Irish Studies (IBIS) at UCD in collaboration with the Democracy Unit at Queen’s will host a launch event at which researchers will share findings of the Mini-Public Deliberative Forum on Constitutional Futures organised in the Republic of Ireland by the Constitutional Futures after Brexit Project.

In 2019, IBIS established the Constitutional Futures after Brexit as a three-year project to conduct research on the implications of the UK’s decision to withdraw from the EU for the constitutional futures of these islands (UK and Ireland). The project addresses the principal levels of possible constitutional change in Ireland, the United Kingdom and the EU and is implemented across three substantive pillars: 1) analysis, 2) deliberation, and 3) public policy proposals.

To advance the deliberation pillar – aimed at ensuring greater citizen engagement in public policy and political decisions – IBIS organised a “Mini-Public Deliberative Forum on Constitutional Futures” in April 2021 with 50 randomly selected citizens of the Republic of Ireland. The Mini-Public Deliberation Forum was implemented by the IBIS-led expert team made up of deliberative democracy specialists, policy advisors and constitutional futures experts from UCD, Queen’s and the University of Pennsylvania. Researchers from all three universities will share the findings of the Forum from 10am-1pm on the 23rd September.

To register for the launch, please click here. For further information on the launch event and for the agenda, please click here.