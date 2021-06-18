After its “double coup” tricky times lie ahead for whoever leads a divided DUP…

Well, that escalated quickly [So 2021 will be remembered for the year of three DUP leaders, at least? – Ed). Last night’s The View pretty much devoted itself to the Poots resignation, with some good commentary all round…

Since it’s all gone very quiet afterwards (Gareth Gordon reports that DUP folks who have been phoning him for months now suddenly won’t return his calls), time for a few brief thoughts…

Poots saw Arlene was in trouble and his opportunity to push her off the stage and take the top job. Then Donaldson saw the chance to do the same to him and plunged the knife in. His humiliation yesterday was conducted by a motley crew of the disappointed, the disposed, and those purists who hate compromising ‘the other side’.

Poots did the right thing by restarting the Assembly and signing a package already agreed by Arlene, and while the Sinn Féin (and their willing stenographers in the press) triumphalist spin didn’t help, perhaps he gave an impression to those he needed to stage his coup he’d set the clock back to zero. But he never had any intention of doing so.

Internally, the DUP is a mess. As of right now, there is a near unanimous agreement that Poots had to go, but there is zero consensus on what happens next. Jeffrey Donaldson is certainly ‘It‘, but where does he go after deposing Poots over the party’s prior commitment, when Poots, seemed to be determined to act in good faith. That could be tricky.

The new First Minister will likely stay on, if only because Jeffrey needs time to heal wounds and get ready for the next election. Choosing a new FM could initiate a new set of troublesome opportunities for SF to exploit a crisis. And what happens to Edwin Poots now if Jeffrey needs a seat in the Assembly? Lagan Valley is the obvious place to go.

Whilst it may be a comeuppance long awaited (and long enjoyed) by the party’s many opponents, this kind of instability does nothing to retain and indeed build on the new levels of confidence that have slowly been increasing over the last year of the Covid emergency. Sinn Féin are voracious crisis junkies and won’t stint to trigger another.

Nothing can grow where the ground keeps endlessly shifting. The relentless focus these two parties have given and continue give to long term constitutional issues squeezes out need for practical action in the shorter term.

The new UUP leader seems to get that a growing minority of the NI are not engaged with constitutional issues but looking for something more immediate and concrete. And here’s Colum Eastwood…

The DUP and Sinn Féin need to grow up and faithfully take forward the commitments they made when they agreed to restore devolved government on the basis of New Decade New Approach. That means all of the commitments including addressing the waiting list crisis, expanding higher education and providing new jobs for all our communities.

As my old blog colleague Mark McGregor once pointed out to me, the down curve for the SDLP and the UUP was broadly in direct proportion with each other over a whole 10/12 year period despite the fact that they appeal to very different people.

You could argue that with the SDLP already beginning to rally within nationalism and the DUP at sixes and sevens and seemingly at odds with its own already binding commitments, there is a chance for rebalancing on both sides.

The phenomenal rise of the Alliance (taking votes from both the establishment parties) certainly indicates that people are fed up with the polarisation without end. Maybe post C20 nationalism and unionism are not what they once were.

And perhaps an indication that interesting times lie ahead.

“Méchant, Méchant – Niki de Saint-Phalle (1930-2002)” by pedrosimoes7 is licensed under CC BY