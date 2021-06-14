The nightmare scenario for Unionists is Nationalists no longer caring if Stormont falls…

As the years go on my interest in local politics keeps waning. As you can imagine this is a bit of an issue if you are part of a website that specialises in covering local politics. It is a bit like Gary Linekar declaring he is a bit bored with soccer.

The sheer tedium of it all gets to you after a while. The endless ‘crises’ would make the boy who cried wolf blush. I think many of our local politicians have developed learned helplessness. At the first sign of trouble, they demand the Taoiseach, the Prime Minister, EU President, American President to step in to help them. You can’t help but conclude they like the attention a good crisis brings. Like a needy child they scream, ‘Look at me, I demand your attention!’

I suspect I am not alone in my apathy. The general reaction of the public seems to be indifference. We have a health service that is literally on the verge of collapse and the public can barely manage a shrug of the shoulders.

Worrying for Unionists is the view amongst many Nationalists that they could not give a monkeys if Stormont falls. They see the bigger prize of Irish Unity on the horizon. When you have waited a hundred years, what’s another decade?

If Stormont falls due to disagreement over the Irish Language Act implementation, Unionists could be looking at the real possibility that the next time they have talks about resuming Stormont Sinn Fein will say, ‘No thanks, we are good’.

As Alison Morris said at one of our live events a few years ago: ‘Nationalists are so over Stormont’.

We are looking at a border poll within a few years. The atmosphere around that event will be so toxic it will be impossible for normal politics to take place. The likely scenario will be direct rule or joint rule.

Our departments can not cope with this constant up and down nature of power. We need to make departments independent of political control and appoint Chief Executives to run the various Health, Education etc services. After 23 years of this farce, we need to try something different.

If, 23 years after the first election to the Assembly, actual crisis or potential crisis remain the most frequently used descriptions of politics here, then how much longer do we continue with the pretence that it will get better? — Alex.Kane (@AlexKane221b) June 14, 2021

Edwin Poots needs to be very careful in how he handles the current situation. The wrong move could bring the whole structure of Stormont down, never to return.