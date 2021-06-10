The DUP has made some surprising statements this week, but do they have what it takes to play?

When against our expectation Ed Poots won the leadership a friend and I asked what it could possibly mean. The best he could come up with was the idea that being of the right, Mr Poots might not fear to go places Mrs Foster had shrunk away from.

With this thought in mind what to make of the new leadership team for the DUP? When you split a party down the middle as Poots has there are people who have to be rewarded and others who have be, er, disappointed.

If we take a non political view of the new arrangment, Paul Givan as FM makes an Irish Language Act a running certainty. Since he’s associated with an embarrassing climbdown over Liofa he will quickly want to put in the rear view mirror.

Sinn Féin’s sabre rattling is just an attempt to claim victory a priori. Meanwhile Paul Frew went further than any previous DUP politician to make it clear that SF was entitled to office even if its politicians were directed by the IRA Army Council:

The DUP won't ask questions over existence of army council or the control it has over Sinn Féin so that NI will continue to work – DUP’s Paul Frew tells Nolan. He also says that’s why they are not asking for an apology over Bobby Storey funeral pic.twitter.com/XMwnAeKRuK — Stephen Nolan (@StephenNolan) June 9, 2021

This better out than locked inside the four walls of Stormont Castle is a new direction, and one intended as much to run the car at loyalist critics rather than any attack on Sinn Féin, particularly his TUV North Antrim colleague Jim Allister.

It’s the pretence that everything was okay and that SF was just another ordinary political party that ate away at the credibility of previous leaders. Saying “yes, they are corrupt, but they have a democratic mandate” will be easier to defend.

On he specifics, it’s tempting to argue, as someone with passable Irish (though sadly I’ve not been an active speaker for too many years), that Unionism has been ill advised in opposing language legislation from the start.

I tend to take my lead from the late David Brewster (who, as anyone who knew him confirm, was no wilting liberal) that unionism hasn’t said…

…to people in Crossmaglen, for instance, ‘you are British citizens or subjects’. Not in a shoving it down your throat way, but you have the opportunity to be a Gaelic-playing, Guinness-drinking, Irish-language-speaking Briton.

A couple of years back, when Sinn Féin’s enforced boycott of the institutions of the Belfast Agreement, ostensibly about bringing forward an Acht na Gaeilge, was just months from ending, John Foster Wilson (convincingly) argued:

The campaign for an ILA is not driven chiefly by practical need, symbolic equality, or hunger for a human right currently withheld, but by political strategy. Sinn Féin election posters — “keep the momentum” and “Irish unity” — conveniently identify the strategy and the destination. The medium-term goal is to transform Northern Ireland culturally in pursuit of a constitutional end. I hope it is unnecessary to state that being a friend to the Irish language (I personally have studied and written about Irish language writers) is not at all incompatible with opposition to Sinn Féin’s stark politicising of the indigenous language.

Unionism in general has repeatedly fallen into the trap of doing exactly what their opponents wanted them to do. Peter Robinson was one of the smartest politicians Northern Ireland has ever had, but he repeatedly fell into this trap.

As noted in A Long Peace 18 years ago last month, in the jargon of the military, Sinn Féin long ago infiltrated the unionist ‘decision-making cycle’ and they have repeatedly used it to dismiss a sizeable part of the NI population as reactionary. Passing an act that actually does something positive for the language (as opposed to just ticking a legislative box) could be transformative, particularly if it is part of a wider agenda of giving Northern Irish people the liberty to be themselves. It would certainly confound some of those who have already decided the outcome of the Poots leadership and free him to show leadership on a much broader set of territories than the usual dull, limiting tribal zones. I wouldn’t predict such an outcome, or that a move in that direction would find easy acceptance (I’ve noticed many times in the past just how little folks actually listen when unionists of any colour make positive utterances of any kind). Let’s give them a chance to surprise us before we write Poots and the DUP off. The question they face is how to turn Identity into Character? And how to gather the people and wherewithal to make the best of our limited opportunities, le cheile? So let’s just wait, put the obvious doubts to one side and see if they really want to play?

Photo by geralt is licensed under CC BY-NC-SA