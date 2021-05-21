“Stunned this weaponry has been found in [our] area and glad it has been taken off our streets…”

Interesting news item given the volume of people on the previous thread suggesting the PSNI should be unarmed/cut down…

Eleven firearms discovered in Jerretspass have been described as a “significant” cache of weapons by police.

The weaponry included hand guns, machine guns, machine pistols and an assault rifle.

Officers made the discovery after a search operation in Jerrettspass in County Armagh.

The search was part of a National Crime Agency (NCA) investigation into organised crime, supported by the PSNI.

The local SDLP MLA Justin McNulty did not equivocate:

‘I want to thank the NCA and the PSNI for this discovery. The people of Ireland have long since rejected violence and guns on our streets and whoever is behind this, whatever their motive is, it must be rejected and prosecutions must follow. “This is a quiet area, it is an area of decent, hardworking and law-abiding people. They are stunned that this weaponry has been found in their area and are, like me, glad it has been taken off our streets.”