The odd place post industrial Scotland stands going into May’s parliamentary elections…

It always surprises me how little people in the rest of the UK really know about Scotland. It shouldn’t. My own knowledge of Wales is sketchy in the extreme.

However, for the benefit of Slugger readers, whom I assume to be mostly in Northern Ireland, here is an introduction to North Britain, one in which I hope to correct some preconceptions.

Two things are necessary to be able to understand Scotland today. First, 21st century Scotland was born from the collapse of the industrial economy in the early 1980s, when Margaret Thatcher was Prime Minister.

Second, the atrophy of British identity has gone further in Scotland than in any other part of the UK. Growing up in the 1950s and early 1960s, Scottish and British identities overlapped harmoniously.

In the period since then, the latter has become dominant, the former much weaker especially in the young; in this context, anybody under 50.

The economic collapse of the 1980s was traumatic. In due course a new economy came into being and brought a fair degree of prosperity and security to most Scots. The big losers were working class males.

The winners were what we now call the ‘credentialed class.’ Since the 1980s, this new status quo has been consolidated. Especially important is the large percentage of voters who are happy with and committed to the economic status quo.

This makes ideas such as increasing taxes to lessen inequality difficult to implement.

Disproportionately, the winners work in the public sector. As the historian Tom Devine has said, if the private sector is weak, as has been the case in Scotland for a century, people will favour a large public sector.

This led most such people to remain loyal to Labour – the champions of statism – even as they moved up the class escalator.

Labour became less of a party of the working class and more of a movement for all Scots. This reached an apotheosis at the 1997 election when the Tories won no seats in Scotland.

Scotland is often seen as left wing when, as explained above, it is statist. As Greece has shown, this is not always evidence of a productive economy. In the upcoming Scottish Parliament election, there is no significant left wing party.

The Greens are more pre-occupied with environmentalism – understandably – and with questions of identity.

The only person in the Scottish Parliament with an intellectual reputation, Andy Wightman, left the Greens in protest at its ‘trans rights’ policy.

The intellectual and political eclipse of the left is barely commented on, probably because it is decades since either was taken seriously.

There is however an undoubted absence of entrepreneurialism in the country. This leaves the government begging the likes of Amazon to come in to create low skilled jobs.

My guess is that the harsh experience of industrialism left a residue of bitterness towards profit making. The contrast with the Irish Republic here is stark.

Again, my guess would be that the Irish experience of small farming has led to a different attitude to individual wealth creation. Either way, the Republic has an economic self confidence lacking in Scotland.

The decline in people’s perception of themselves as British made it possible for the SNP to replace Labour as the dominant party, not least because the two parties share near identical social and economic views.

However, there was nothing inevitable in the SNP’s success. A less capable leader than Alex Salmond might have allowed Labour dominance to continue indefinitely.

He skillfully and opportunistically changed from a high tax stance, when he lost in the 1999 election to a low tax stance when he (just about) won in 2007.

In the first, he promised a ‘penny for Scotland’ in increased taxation. In the second he promised a Council Tax freeze following big increases in council tax – hitting the middle class – under Labour.

From outside Scotland it may look as though independence is merely a matter of time. This may not be so. Compensating for the loss of British identity is the failure of the SNP to articulate how an independent Scotland would thrive.

The 2014 referendum was lost, more than anything else, on the currency question.

It is one which, six years on, the SNP is no nearer to answering. Nicola Sturgeon sought an escape route from this impasse via a committee; the Growth Commission. After a prolonged gestation it produced a very cautious report.

This was immediately rubbished by the vocal left of the independence movement. Nicola quietly abandoned it in favour of – nothing very much; in a future referendum, a huge hostage to fortune.

Scotland’s antipathy to Boris Johnson has done more for the SNP than their own policies, few of which have convinced many voters. Serious problems in schooling are wished away.

Labour has never really worked out how to deal with the increased sense of Scottish identity.

It went along with devolution as a means of destroying the SNP. There were always voices in the party saying that this was madness; Tam Dalyell was the best known.

Since the SNP’s narrow victory in the 2007 Holyrood election, Labour has been floundering. Leaders have come and gone, the number of activists has plummeted and the public has almost forgotten it is still here.

However, if most Scots tire of the SNP, Labour is the most likely beneficiary.

This brings us to the Salmond/Sturgeon saga. It is astonishing how divisive this has become. (Brexit, after all, was about competing visions.) Policy wise, there is nothing between the two.

Now the independence movement is split into two absolutist camps which are incapable of seeing any virtue in the other or any failings in their own. Trying to stay above the fray, a couple of conclusions can be drawn.

There is no doubt that Salmond’s behaviour was, for many years, unacceptable and that this was an open secret. That being so, how did his deputy, closer to him than anybody except his wife, in her own words, not know this ?

More importantly, what does this squalid episode tell us about semi-independent Scotland?

Here, the picture is troubling. Scotland, unlike the Republic of Ireland, has had a political culture of honesty. This does not imply there was no corruption. There was, but it was low level and mostly local.

It involved the Labour run councils in dodgy dealings. Now accusations of corruption are levelled at the very top of the civil service and at the Crown Office. The latter is the prosecuting authority, previously viewed as incorruptible.

(It has admitted that there was a malicious prosecution of employees of a reputable company involved in the liquidation of Rangers football club.) Amongst those commentators who have not rushed to battle on either side, the word ‘rotten’ is used freely.

I find myself in agreement with them. What is most extraordinary is that the accusations and counter accusations are all at at least one remove from the core Scottish political disagreement, for or against Scottish independence.

Both Salmond and Sturgeon are behaving as though they got a clean bill of health; he from the courts, she from James Hamilton QC. It may well be that the voters are less willing to endorse this. They will decide.

However, looking at the recent history of the USA and Israel, their verdict may not be clear cut.

Photo by Anna Urlapova is licensed under CC0