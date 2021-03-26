Is the heated rhetoric of a United Ireland slowly giving way to the goal of a shared island?

I started to scrabble down some thoughts on RTÉ’s Claire Byrne Show on Monday night the day after, but then Peter’s copy came in and thought I would let his piece take some of their own wind before dropping my own penny in the pool.

This debate is normally a zombie-ish piece, going-through-the-motions. So pinning The Cranberries’ classic on the opening video was genius, and an appropriate backing to Hume’s angry rebuke to SF’s murder-for-peace strategy of the time.

The only misleading steer came in her opening remarks when Byrne referred to the likely emergence of a Catholic majority. It’s a common mistake, but calamitously axiomatic when elevated to the mainstream view within nationalism.

Demography may signify destiny and/or change, but always of the kind you might believe is inevitable. People often seek out only stories they want to hear rather than paying attention to what’s buried in the actual data.

Take the census of 2011? The focus at the time was on the drop of the proportion of Protestants below 50% bringing us for the first time to the reality of a double minority situation and the rise in those calling themselves Northern Irish.

But it’s one of the softer data points in that census. Just as important was the turgid rise in the numbers of those calling themselves Catholic. Given the predominance of Catholics in school age children that figure should have been rocketing.

Instead, it limped upwards by just 1%. The real growth area is those with no religion or no stated religion, which grew from 14 per cent to 17 per cent between 2001 and 2011. That’s where growth point is, and Alliance is at it.

Even Gregory Campbell has read the data and switched his stories. He says Northern Ireland now consists of three minorities. It reflects the new political realities that he and his party colleagues have finally been forced to take notice of.

You may dismiss Campbell for some wild things he has said in the past. But this is Northern Ireland, mad stuff is a part of the landscape. But somewhere in there I think he made it clear to the eye if not the ear, unionists are no longer afraid.

Nationalists should think on that. It’s not unionist fears that advocates of a United Ireland need to address, but the many fine and shareable aspirations they hold (some of them, like playing rugby for the island are already hidden in plain sight).

Andrew Trimble was the impact player. Not a politician, and after playing for Ireland and living in Dublin for years, not a unionist. But he represents a growing demographic who quite like post-Belfast Agreement Northern Ireland:

‘There's a growing middle ground in Northern Ireland and they don’t want to be forced to choose’ Former Irish rugby player @andrew_trimble #cblive pic.twitter.com/cdpQXpHbpL — Claire Byrne Live (@ClaireByrneLive) March 22, 2021

Dearbhail McDonald gets it too. She built on Trimble’s point that younger people do not want to be forced to choose between their Irishness and Britishness, an affordance that (as of now) would disappear if or when sovereignty shifts.

She compared the cohesion in north south cooperation over foot and mouth crisis in 2001 with the Covid controversies in the last year. Was our focus on the constitutional question debilitating our ability to act across the island? Former Fine Gael Taoiseach John Bruton responded by referencing Albert Reynolds’ words in the Downing Street Declaration…

…the lessons of Irish history, and especially of Northern Ireland, show that stability and well-being will not be found under any political system which is refused allegiance or rejected on grounds of identity by a significant minority of those governed by it. [Emphasis added]

For clarity, that’s a qualitative argument for taking the time to build up a much wider consensus for change that the bare minimum of 50%+1 needed by law to win a border poll. It is also underpinned by the reality of the three minority scenario.

This is also what Seamus Mallon alluded to in his autobiographical Home place. Those who jumped on him so precipitously at the time seemed not to get the fact that the numbers simply aren’t there for the single identity revolution they expect.

Back in 2003 in A Long Peace, we warned unionists that…

…the strange mathematics of a parity referendum renders traditional allegiances irrelevant. What will be decisive will be those who, for whatever reason, choose not to pass through their ‘home’ lobby. In theory, only one defection would be needed to swing the vote; one Protestant voting for a united Ireland, one Catholic voting for the status quo. In practice, apathy could be just as important as apostasy; the absent and swing voter both up for grabs.

What’s happened in the eighteen years that came between is that both identities have slowed down and a third and much faster growing demographic has emerged, whose permission must be sought even to be able to trigger a referendum.

Unionism seems to be finally getting the nuance of that warning. And not because of Campbell’s recent grasp of situation. If you don’t believe me (and I know that many of you really won’t) compare contributions to the Irish Institute’s civic space?

Micheál Martin is the only nationalist leader who really seems to get this. His relegation by RTÉ to the graveyard slot at the end in favour of his deputy and the leader of the opposition (both of whom clearly don’t) at least gave him time to expand.

In the midst of it he’s asked same questions about changes to the flag an anthem as Varadkar and McDonald at the beginning (both said no) and rather than saying no as they had he warned against the superficiality of focusing on symbols.

So what in Martin’s view does need to change? Relationships said he…

There are three relationships which underpin the Good Friday Agreement: the British-Irish, the North South, and the two traditions on this island. We still have to work on those three relationships, no matter what happens in the next decade and that will underpin how we evolved together on the island of Ireland.” [Emphasis added]

Easy discourse around symbols by nature divide rather than bring folks together. The template he’s pursuing, he said, is Hume’s agreed Ireland, and warned that we can best make progress where interests converge rather than diverge.

He talked about how Donegal County and Derry and Strabane councils are making progress on developing the whole north west corner of the island by parking the constitutional issue and rolling their sleeves up to work on what matters to people.

Martin’s problem is that not even the national broadcaster seems to be listening to him, even when as Taoiseach you might think they would. But the bulk of the conversation was a good one. We are talking past unionists, said Bruton.

In reference to Sinn Féin’s ads placed in US paper, Diarmuid Ferriter was sharp, remarking that it’s long past time to be talking over the heads of unionists to the Americans. This is a problem for us to solve among ourselves.

I’d add one last thing. All the comparisons you are going to hear about who is doing better, north or south don’t have the cut through we often imagine. Northern Ireland is already taking off economically, and with lower living costs.

We aren’t (and we really never have been) competing against each other. Both places (and I say this with perhaps the false certainty of the long exile) are excellent places to live, so much so that some folks have houses on both sides.

It’s good to hear people talk who can listen. After the shocks of Brexit, the Trump administration, we might look forward to a more blended future, where capital gets freed to fix important stuff like climate change and wealth redistribution.

Photo by felixgeronimo1 is licensed under CC BY-NC-SA