Should auld acquaintance be forgot?

Blaine McCartney is a Co. Down-based writer

Yesterday, March 23rd 2021, the first anniversary of lockdown, is surely a day of mixed emotions for Nicola Sturgeon. Having yesterday been cleared of breaching the Scottish Ministerial Code, she nevertheless told reporters this morning that she wants to “leave politics to others today”. Scottish Tory Leader Douglas Ross, among others, have been happy to oblige on Twitter and elsewhere, as they proverbially rage, rage against the dying of the light at the end of their political and constitutional tunnel. The truth as to Alex Salmond, meanwhile, may never come out, and for better or worse it is likely that he will now fade into Scottish political obscurity – both on account of having failed to win the vindication upon which he staked so much, and Sturgeon’s renewed emphasis on the rights and treatment of women being given priority over their grudge match in the aftermath.

Now as the dust begins to settle, both within and without Scotland, there are a few impressions that are increasingly hard to escape. First and foremost, what started as a witch hunt against Sturgeon has ultimately concluded in a wild goose chase. A damp squib. A farce. A dud. Secondly, despite Scottish Labour, Scottish Tories, and indeed their English counterparts, throwing everything including the kitchen sink at Sturgeon, they have achieved nothing other than to confirm in the minds of many (most?) Scots, and many undecideds besides, that they are two sides of the same ugly coin. This is perhaps best demonstrated by the Scottish Tories pre-emptively threatening a Vote of No Confidence, and Keir Starmer’s premature, ill-judged pontification about what Sturgeon should do in the event of having breached the Scottish Ministerial Code (an event which, unfortunately for Starmer, never came to pass).

What now, however? The Scottish Greens, in light of James Hamilton’s exonerating report, confirmed that they would not vote against Sturgeon in a Vote of No Confidence. Douglas Ross, however, still insisted that the Scottish Parliament had the final say as to whether Sturgeon knowingly misled them or breached the Scottish Ministerial Code. Predictably, he tried his luck with a Vote of No Confidence in the afternoon – which was openly and tellingly not backed by Johnson, who perhaps concluded that in respect of the SNP, and Sturgeon, and the increasing support for both at his own hands (among others), that it was finally time to stop digging. Just as Ross had pre-emptively called his second Vote of No Confidence, so too did Johnson’s lack of support pre-emptively ensure that it was dead on arrival – a comfortable 65 MSPs voting against the motion, only 31 backing it, and a further 27 abstentions (I would appreciate if anyone could locate a breakdown of this vote, but it wouldn’t surprise if these abstentions were mostly Labour MSPs – realizing, like Johnson, that it was time to stop digging and start saving face). The only other recourse for Ross (and indeed, the only hope of SNP/Sturgeon opponents more broadly) was the Reports themselves which, unfortunately for he and his fellow travellers, were unequivocal. Key to the party-political Committee Report is Paragraph 716, which states that:

“For all these reasons, the Committee believes that James Hamilton’s report is the most appropriate place to address the question of whether or not the First Minister has breached the Scottish Ministerial Code.” (Link)

This, in turn, inevitably brings us to Paragraph 18.2 of James Hamilton’s independent report, which in tandem with the above Paragraph puts the matter to bed:

“For the reasons set out in detail above in this Report I am of the opinion that the First Minister did not breach the provisions of the Ministerial Code in respect of any of these matters.” (Link)

No doubt Sturgeon will have enjoyed her 5 minutes of “Hell slap it up ye!” in Hollyrood yesterday, but greater things are now in motion. It is reasonable to predict that the Scottish Labour/Tory parties are effectively finished now in Scotland. Concurrent with this decline, as we have seen lately, English MPs (and Unionists more broadly) are ramping up the ante in respect of the ‘Precious Union’ and festooning the place with Union Flags – but as the Guardian’s John Harris puts it, this is all very reminiscent of “those late-1980s Soviet military parades where everyone present knew that the affectations of might and glory had long since become delusional.”

The bottom line, however, is that it is the same people who now drape themselves in Union Flag and affectations of might and glory, who also sowed the Brexit wind – and the time is fast approaching when they will have to reap the whirlwind as it rips through their constitutional status-quo. Having rode roughshod over their fellow ‘Precious Union’ members (and member states) to achieve their hard-as-possible vision of Brexit, their declarations in regard to how much they care for them, and how integral a part they are, simply will not wash – especially in Scotland, where Leave won only 38% percent of votes (as opposed to Remain with 62%), the lowest ‘endorsement’ of Brexit in the UK. All of these factors taken on the round, alongside everything above, have done more to canvass for the SNP and Scottish Independence than they could ever hope to do themselves.

The fruits of this canvassing are set to be borne out in May, when the SNP are almost certain to paint Scotland yellow. In January of this year, they stated that if pro-independence parties win a majority in the upcoming election, the Scottish government will pass a bill allowing a referendum to take place without a Section 30 order. The Scottish Tories have said they would boycott this, but as our own history in Ireland demonstrates, events can often overtake you. What are Labour and the Tories to do then, both within and without Scotland, when confronted with such a dire prospect? The witch-hunt-turned-wild-goose-chase against Sturgeon, which is now effectively over, was their first, best hope of killing two birds (the SNP & the Scottish Independence movement more broadly) with one stone. If they have any sense, they will very quickly drop their Sturgeon/SNP vendetta as it is practically guaranteed to backfire (electorally and otherwise). What to do in lieu of that? We will see what, if anything, they can come up with. Brexit, meanwhile, smoulders in the background and continues to be an omnishambles. Nothing about it can be ‘sold’ to the Scots in light of their overwhelming (and continued) opposition to it.

Well. Almost nothing, perhaps, as I predict the only real hope – and line of attack – for Unionists in any upcoming referendum campaign, will be derived from the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and the current vaccination situation. No doubt we will get the usual economic doom-and-gloom predictions, but I think this will be the cornerstone. There is no denying that, thus far at least, the UK’s vaccination rates are trumping those of the EU, which Scotland would dearly love to re-join (and this would almost necessarily entail membership of the EU’s hitherto sluggish Covid-19 vaccination scheme), but to weaponize this in a referendum campaign would be an incredibly risky strategy. Why? Fundamentally, because it would rely on the forgetfulness of the Scottish electorate. It will only work if they forget that the UK’s vaccination success story is a last-minute goal after being down 10-0. It will only work if they are hypnotised by the one thing HMG got right after ninety-nine wrongs.

Who knows if it will work? In any case it is certainly a gamble. We must wait and see what ultimately wins out: People’s desperation to get back to ‘normality’ at any cost, and their gratefulness for the UK vaccination programme that may eventually enable them to do so, or their justified and continuing anger at a Westminster government whose governance over the course of this pandemic has been characterised by the very “dither and delay” that Johnson so often diagnosed in Starmer – the price of which includes nearly 130,000 dead (at least 21,000 of which are directly attributable to said dither and delay on the part of Johnson), and billions of taxpayer’s money siphoned off to the Tory party’s mates and cronies (notably, at least £4 billion in the direction of “Typhoid” Dido Harding for a “world-beating” Serco Test and Trace system that notably still doesn’t work).

But make no mistake – we will see in due course. What would it mean for us here in Ireland, north and south? Only last night on Claire Byrne Live, Micheál Martin (among others) were typically reticent, and keen to play down what many perceive to be the increasing imminence of a Border Poll. Despite taking refuge in the warm and fuzzy rhetoric of Mallon and Hume in respect of uniting people before country, they were at times plainly uncomfortable when confronted with Byrne’s forceful argument of 50%+1 being a perfectly legitimate Border Poll result upon which to unite this island (and which was ironically approved by a united people, north and south, when they were overwhelmingly united in their support for the GFA). As Scotland may yet demonstrate, however, the time to forget an auld acquaintance can come much sooner than you think – or want, depending on your aspirations. Scholarly, if not political opinion, has for some time and increasingly tended towards the conclusion that the ‘Union’ could afford to lose NI, but not Scotland. If the latter is lost, what then?

Recall that in 2019, for instance, “76 per cent of English Conservatives who voted Leave in 2016 would prioritise Brexit even if it meant Scotland gained independence” – and closer to home, “74 per cent would choose leaving the EU over Northern Ireland remaining part of the UK.” (The Times). They may yet get their wish, as the increasingly real risk of losing Scotland would almost certainly ensure the loss of NI (and, who knows, Wales?). Come May time, it is possible (if not likely) that “For auld lang syne” (“Air sgàth seann amannan” – “For the sake of old times”) might no longer cut the mustard in respect of being a reason for the UK’s member states to remain auld constitutional acquaintances.

“Nicola Sturgeon, painted portrait _DDC0027” by Abode of Chaos is licensed under CC BY