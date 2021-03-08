Periods shouldn’t have to be a priority, but right now, there’s no other option.

This week’s roadmap didn’t bring clear dates on much, including when students can return to school, or when mixing can begin. Instead, it brought more uncertainty for people in Northern Ireland. This is an anxiety that having a period should never add to.

In December last year, the Executive’s bill that would provide free period products in schools was a huge step in combatting period poverty in Northern Ireland.

But with the proposed timeline that this will not be fully operational until September 2021, and that it applies only to school pupils, the scheme has failed to prioritise the immediate issues women and non-binary people face every day in accessing period products in this pandemic.

In a petition brought before the executive last year, Homeless Period Belfast surveyed 200 schoolgirls, of which 74 per cent admitted they had missed school and 91 percent had been forced to use alternatives such as toilet roll because they couldn’t afford or access products. The aim behind the bill was to provide a stress-free experience for menstruating pupils.

In normal time, periods should not detract from everyday life or education. But we are not in normal time and making period products rapidly accessible has not been prioritised.

With the closure of schools, young women and girls who may feel embarrassed by their period, or don’t have enough money to buy products, have been left stranded. For pupils who rely on support systems at school, even asking a friend to borrow a tampon or a school nurse for pain relief, periods are now adding to a sense of cumulative stress.

The aim behind the paper on period poverty is that it will not only alleviate the financial burden of products, estimated at around £8 per month, on working class families and girls but will help break the stigma attached to periods in Northern Ireland. But while it comes with a commitment to raise awareness of period poverty, there is no outline as to how the scheme is to be carried out.

In England, a range of products are delivered through a supplier, Personal Hygiene Services Limited, which has stressed it remains open during the pandemic. In Scotland, where period products are now free for anyone who needs them, additional funds are being provided to charities, local councils and sports clubs so that products can be rolled out. In Northern Ireland, no information can be easily found online as to how women and girls might access products.

What the Executive should realise is that period stigma and poverty will only be tackled when all people with periods are prioritised enough to warrant clarity, openness and rapid action.

It’s not just schoolgirls who are vulnerable to period poverty in Northern Ireland. The fact that the bill does not extend beyond secondary education signals a neglect of all people who menstruate and a normalisation of periods in Northern Ireland.

UN Women and the United Nations Development Programme has shown that gender equality will be set back by the pandemic, with 47 million who identify as women or girls being pushed below the poverty line. Access to period products no doubt plays a key role in this, and Northern Ireland is no exception.

University students, who often balance part time jobs to cover their tuition are disproportionally affected by period poverty. Students living in accommodation blocks which are more susceptible to covid outbreaks are facing the constant worry of having to isolate. This causes a stress that having a period should never factor into.

The scheme also neglects the most vulnerable people in our community including ethnic minority women who are more likely to hold low paid and now high-risk jobs, as well as victims of coercive control for whom popping to the shop is sometimes neither a feasible nor affordable option.

For homeless women, a lack of access to products means they experience a process which is entirely normal in a way that is debilitating and makes them feel undignified.

Care workers, whose children are now more likely to remain in school, have now become some of the most vulnerable women in our society. Their long hours have meant they and their children have often become victim to stockpiling and shortages.

Organisations such as Homeless Period Belfast are continuing to provide a lifeline for those who rely on them during the pandemic. But volunteers are also putting themselves at risk through face-to-face deliveries.

Getting access to period products should not involve recourse to charity, it’s a basic human right and only when it is treated like one will having a period be normalised and indifferent in Northern Ireland.

Tackling period poverty means recognising that having a period isn’t a choice and rationing money, using alternatives or going without shouldn’t have to be one. It means not having to question whether periods might worsen inequalities, but understanding that today, this is not the case. There cannot afford to be any more delays or barriers to menstruating people who need and have a right to these products.

Periods shouldn’t have to be a priority, but right now, there’s no other option.