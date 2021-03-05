If this is a crisis, it’s a manageable one that requires statesmanship, not panic.

You have to root to the bottom of a News Letter article to get a real sense of what the Loyalist Communities Council’s letter to Boris UK PM Johnson and Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin says about the Belfast or Good Friday Agreement:

…the letter warned that the protocol undermines the “basis on which the Combined Loyalist Military Command (CLMC) agreed their 1994 ceasefire and subsequent support for the Belfast Agreement”.

That’s a little bit different to how it has been reported elsewhere. The letter also re-iterates the position that the LCC does not want to see a trade border on the island of Ireland. In fact it is slightly more moderate than the TUV.

We tend to press the moral panic button when Unionism speaks above a harsh whisper. Even when it’s to quote the words of the English-born American Republican revolutionary, Thomas Paine to challenge the validity of the Protocol.

But, as Arthur Aughey notes in his section of an excellently convened piece by editor-at-large Gail Walker in the BelTel today, the place we find now ourselves is full of ironies:

Nationalist agitation about Northern Ireland’s status would subside, Brexit supporters assured me, once the UK and EU reached agreement. Details of trade flows don’t motivate people. Banners in unionist areas rejecting an Irish Sea border beg to differ. The Protocol has become a symbolic threat not only to trade but to deeper affinities connecting Northern Ireland to the rest of the UK. Here’s another irony. The issue unites unionist parties for the first time in a generation. But unity does not mean effectiveness.

Fixing the protocol (where it can be fixed) is in the interests of all the people in Northern Ireland, not just unionists. And although the LCC is probably right to be concerned that it unbalances the GFA, this was also true of Brexit in the first place.

In the last few years, all of us have lost something that’s precious to us (including three years of lost legislative time at Stormont), but this is also a journey few of us have any other realistic choice but to embark on together:

Concerns about the disproportions in East-West trade, their unbalancing of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement, are legitimate but the argument shouldn’t be a communal one. Only those who thrive on polarisation want to make the Protocol fester as a sectarian toxin, feeding demands for a dangerously divisive border poll. It’s important to find common ground with others, north and south, who acknowledge those dangers.

And it is hard to argue with this…

We’re told peace and stability here is the objective, yet Brussels and London have a funny way of showing it. The first acts with contractual pedantry and the second avoids acknowledging the significance of the issue.

It’s okay to say that there’s a big (potentially lives changing) opportunity here. I’ve said it myself, and I do genuinely believe it. But as Eoghan Harris rightly notes in his segment, this disquiet is heard, acknowledged and responded to in Dublin:

…it’s critical for political parties in the Republic to show the same sensitivity as Taoiseach Micheal Martin who, while urging unionists to work the Protocol, has always acknowledged the deep sense of hurt involved. Like other shrewd observers, he sees unionist anger is not abating and that all politicians, whether in the UK, NI, ROI or the EU, should be aware of a highly and volatile situation, which thankfully has so far been contained by a responsible unionist and loyalist reaction.

It’s a full bore paradox that the tin ear that a Fine Gael government once turned towards unionism has led to Northern Ireland to a position which makes constitutional unity much less likely than it was, without fully closing the door on it.

The Department of Foreign Affairs remains FG led and continues to be accused of ignoring unionism. Such insouciant triumphalism is not quite telling it as it is.If this is a crisis, it’s a manageable one that requires statesmanship, not panic.

Genuine statesmanship has been absent for most of the last ten years in either Dublin and London. Let’s get this thing fixed and on the road for all our sakes. If we can bring ourselves to do that, I’m certain it will be a long time before we look back.

