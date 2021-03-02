Perception of the UK Covid performance rises as public confidence in the Republic drops…

Fascinating comparison of the legal basis on which the two entities effectively competed over limited supplies for their respective populations, which effectively in Ireland has lead to two very different timetables and regimes on the one island.

One core difference has been the way the respective contracts with AstraZenica were written up

…the starkest example of difference is a clause in the U.K. contract stating that if any party tries to force or persuade AstraZeneca or its subcontractors to do anything that could hold up the supply of the vaccine doses, the government may terminate the deal and invoke what appear to be punishment clauses — although these are largely redacted. The EU, on the other hand, can only withhold payments until the company delivers the goods, or until it helps find more producers to make the vaccine. And as POLITICO reported last week, the non-redacted version of the contract shows that the EU also waived its right to sue AstraZeneca in the event of delivery delays. Furthermore, officials with knowledge of the U.K. contract say the British government was a more active participant in the manufacturing of the home-grown vaccine — even though the U.K. contract was signed just a day after the one with the EU. This aggressive approach gave London a lead in securing AstraZeneca’s doses. “In sum, the balance of power tilts notably towards the U.K.,” senior MEP and former Belgian Prime Minister Guy Verhofstadt wrote in a post Friday. “Since the outcome of this particular contract has led to an enormous amount of public distrust, both the Commision [sic] and AstraZeneca have a lot of explaining to do.”

Indeed. In the Republic, as Peter has noted, without a clear route out of lockdown (which is harder with a later vaccine timetable and evidence that the UK variant is both more spreadable and more deadly) public confidence is on the floor.

Trade law is one thing, but despite having virtually no vaccine manufacturing base, the UK has had other strategic advantages (including its own ineptitude at locking down on the virus in the first place).

The Economist this week reports:

Compared with other rich countries, the British state spends little on research and development. But what it does spend is concentrated on health (see chart below)—which is in turn concentrated in leading institutions. Over half of government and charity spending on biomedical research goes to just three places: Oxford, Cambridge and west London (home to Imperial College London). British science is less hierarchical than much of Europe and more cosmopolitan. Researchers are enthusiastic international collaborators, working across borders more often than peers in America. Recent governments have been keen to turn this powerful research base into jobs. Britain struggles to produce the big biotech firms that flourish in America thanks to the mix of funding, agglomeration and venture capital found in Boston and Cambridge, Massachusetts. So in 2014 David Cameron set up the Office for Life Sciences, which sits between the business and health departments. “The thesis was that investment in life sciences is particularly effective,” says Nicole Mather, its first director, now at IBM, “because not only do you create jobs, but the NHS can also benefit from the products that are developed.” Three years later Theresa May’s industrial strategy put life sciences front and centre.This focus on life sciences has delivered some concrete benefits. The Vaccine Manufacturing Innovation Centre (VMIC) in Harwell, Oxfordshire—a collaboration between three universities and two pharmaceutical firms—will soon churn out doses. But it also offers more subtle ones. As Stian Westlake, a former adviser to three science ministers, puts it: “If you tested every government on how well they understood life sciences, I bet the uk would score well.” Sir John Bell, Oxford’s regius professor of medicine who led the life-sciences industrial strategy, is a regular in Downing Street. Sir Patrick Vallance, the government’s chief scientific adviser, was hired from GlaxoSmithKline. Kate Bingham, who led the vaccine taskforce, is a venture capitalist. Below them are civil servants with commercial experience. “Ten years ago people would have said, ‘The Americans are really good at people coming in and out of government from either science or industry’,” says a minister. “Well, we’ve now got that.”

All of that said, I’m not really sure how to explain the rank pessimism that’s haunting the Republic just now. In terms of the proportion of the population with its EU neighbours it is really doing okay.

Denmark and Hungary having done their own deals outside the EU will likely pull away more quickly but it seems that once the vaccines are in the country they are getting to where they are needed fairly quickly.

My best guess is that some of it lies in the political chaos of the current coalition, the tensions between medical advisors second guessing what are supposed to be political decisions, in contrast with the pretty solid front in the UK.

The other suspicion (and it is only a suspicion) I have is that for many in the south, there was reassurance that they were doing well up until the Autumn at least, which lay in the idea that their lock down regime was yielding much lower mortality than the UK’s.

That a fairly shamelessly populist opposition which endlessly shifts its own positions apparently without suffering any penalty in the eyes of the southern political press, in contrast with the more measured actions of the various opposition parties in the UK.

This was as much a public perception as it was one held by politicians or political journalists, but it was based less on a realistic appreciation of all the parameters of fighting the disease as a “it’s okay at least we’re not as bad as the feckless Brits”.

I cannot prove it, of course. But the calls for an all island health strategy died (without a murmur) once the realisation that in the final (vaccine) stage of our global struggle with a novel virus the feckless British had finally got their act together.

Photo by geralt is licensed under CC BY-NC-SA