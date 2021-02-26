We have short memories when it comes to remembering how we compromised with paramilitaries

Sinn Féin and the SDLP gave the move a heavily qualified welcome. The SDLP argues the new council is “fraught with contradictions”, whilst Sinn Féin says the “continuing criminality of loyalist paramilitary groups remains a scourge in loyalist working-class areas”.

There’s no mention of Alliance taking up a public position at the time (their news archive only goes back to 2018), although Naomi Long was pretty direct in her recent criticism of the First Minister…

Proscribed terrorist organisations are not a legitimate part of our community. They aren't stakeholders to be consulted. They are a malignant force destroying our community. Our job as Ministers is to eradicate paramilitarism, not give them a platform or legitimacy. https://t.co/qJtltFA91b — Naomi Long MLA (@naomi_long) February 25, 2021

It’s hard to argue with any of that, other than the most glaring absence (it’s highly unfashionable to mention it) is the fact that the deputy First Minister is part of a movement which comprises what remains of the Provisional IRA.

One of the costs of the 1990s is that paramilitary organisations were paid off to get them to buy into the Peace Process™. In part this was conceded because, like it or not, they had become an integral part of the social capital of particular areas.

And, because the Troubles went on far a generation or more, paramilitaries of both shades became central to setting norms within those communities such that lawful authority was mistrusted and shunned. A generation later, they’re still here.

Now, it is not fair to say that the Executive has done nothing in this regard, though the snail’s pace being taken is surely reflective of the fact one party in the Executive Office (not Arlene’s) has a serious interest in things not moving too quickly.

There is some evidence that the tripartite Paramilitary Crime Task Force is exerting downward pressure on loyalists who are involved in the drugs business, not least because they have a persistent habit of turning on one another.

And there is also the communities in transition programme, an Executive wide approved project which is intended to encourage a proper transition and as such involves participation by folks who are members of both councils mentioned.

This remains a serious issue, particularly for those living in areas where police still don’t have the confidence of the community. Shootings are rarer than they were, and the political content of many of these ‘dark’ organisations is fading.

Arlene’s ‘mistake’ is a direct result of the poisonous foundations of our flawed but pragmatic peace process. In a normal democracy it shouldn’t happen. But nor would paramilitaries be allowed political influence in government.