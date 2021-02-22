Slugger will be 19 this year and starting its twentieth from early June. It’s an understatement to say that I did not expect it to last this long. Here’s tech writer Paul Graham putting into words, why I think we’re still here operating on our (albeit shoestring) reader generated budget…

It’s not that unprestigious types of work are good per se. But when you find yourself drawn to some kind of work despite its current lack of prestige, it’s a sign both that there’s something real to be discovered there, and that you have the right kind of motives.

Impure motives are a big danger for the ambitious.

If anything is going to lead you astray, it will be the desire to impress people. So while working on things that aren’t prestigious doesn’t guarantee you’re on the right track, it at least guarantees you’re not on the most common type of wrong one.