How innovation has changed the scale and the shape of NI’s Covid 19 problem…

My old mate, The Dissenter has shared some interesting figures from NISRA. If you look at the drop in the number of inpatients (those most gravely ill) in the older cohorts and heading downwards below the more stable November average…

Following yesterday's look at proportional decline of inpatients (marked in #>80), to reiterate point, it seems that once all >50 and clinically vulnerable vaccinated inpatient # likely to decline to 'norm' of inpatients respiratory difficulties. #enoughisenough pic.twitter.com/XtrI3kQV27 — Sapere Aude (@thedissenter) February 10, 2021

But notice how the gap between the cohorts is also closing. I would interpret that as the positive effects of the selective roll out of the vaccines to those in the older and therefore more vulnerable cohorts, on top of the lockdown.

The Chief Medical Officer has pointed out that inpatient numbers were likely to stay high because of the serious state of many of those inpatients at the moment, but if the vaccine is working as it should the inward flow should continue to drop.

It is nearly two weeks since NI passed the 200,000 vaccine mark. Not an indication that we should set aside the advice of the chief medical officer, but perhaps it is a signal that, for now, the worst of the danger is starting to recede.

As noted here on Slugger last April… “innovation will change the scale and the shape of the problem”.”innovation will change the scale and the shape of the problem”.

Much of the rest holds too: avoid social media for news, focus on not passing it on and, within the rules laid down, keep as healthy as you can (and listen out again for the birdsong).

The difference between now and last Spring is that there is a distinctly positive hope for an end (which may be why some of these extremely juvenile political spats are starting to kick through).

Photo by torstensimon is licensed under CC BY-NC-SA