We are where we are, not where we would like to be…

Many of the comments on my post yesterday were along the lines of ‘if we never had partition then X’ or ‘if we had a United Ireland then Y’. These are all valid viewpoints but they reminded me of the apocryphal story of the man who stops a local farmer and asks for directions. When he tells the farmer where he wants to go the farmer replies: ‘If I were going there I would not start from here’.

In life, we may wish a situation to be different, but we have to play with the cards we are dealt with.

When any of our local ministers walk into their department, they can only work with the staff and resources they have, not what they would like. It is essential to have a sense of purpose and direction, but you must always be clear on where you are starting from.

We are addicted to the big picture stuff in Northern Ireland. The solution to most problems seems to be to commission another report. You have farcical examples like Education Minister Peter Weir’s plans to deal with the continuing issue of educational underachievement among working-class protestant boys by commissioning another report to add to the 7 existing reports that we have already had on this issue over the past 10 years.

The motto of our public services seems to be whatever you do, do nothing. This is why it is such a novelty when you see a government minister actually make a decision on something.

The big picture is essential, but any good manager knows that success also comes from a thousand small decisions. For example, it is essential that we have a proper vision for our transport network, but equally it is important to sort out the various potholes and broken streetlights.

Doing nothing is the easy default route, but this helps no one. The solution is instead, to experiment and be proactive. In the example above on educational underachievement, you ask the experts for concrete ideas, and then you fund pilot programmes to see what works. You discover what works, then you roll it out to more schools. None of this is hard; it just requires you to be open to new thinking and willing to make decisions.

“The world is a dangerous place, not because of those who do evil, but because of those who look on and do nothing.”

― Albert Einstein

Now in the context of this post evil may be a bit of an exaggeration but the general principle is sound. The motto of all our public servants should be: ‘Don’t just sit there. Do something’.

