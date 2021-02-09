“We need to understand why the Minister for Agriculture decided that the PSNI did not have ‘a full understanding of the risk’”

Glad to see Mathew O’Toole take up this important question on the extremely odd (and largely unexplained) decision by Ed Poots to declare the PSNI unfit to judge the security of officials in Larne…

…there is a clear disconnect between the security assessment of the threat against Port workers undertaken by the PSNI and the decisions taken by the Agriculture Minister and Mid and East Antrim Borough Council. “It is important that the public understands the reasons for those decisions, the evidence that influenced them and that they were in the sole interests of protecting staff. Reports that the Chief Executive of Mid and East Antrim Council suggested the UDA was behind threats in Larne, for example, are totally contradicted by the assessment provided by the PSNI. In those circumstances, we need to know how that position was arrived at and where the evidence for the claim came from. “We also”” against staff in Belfast. We cannot be in a position where Ministers can simply reject security assessments because it doesn’t fit their narrative.

It’s one of the oddities of the Peace Process™ era that some of our politicians seem only to back the police when it suits them to do so and are quick to condemn them when it suits the indelicate balance of community politics.

Photo by Nadi Lindsay is licensed under CC0

