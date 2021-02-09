“The need to keep taking cases to court to obtain what I am entitled to is another form of torture.”

Well, there’s a lot going on at the moment, but how important any of it actually is will have to come out in the wash. As we saw before Christmas the Executive Office (OFMdFM as was) has already been found in breach of the law…

The actions of the Executive Office in deliberately refusing to designate a Department and thus stymieing the implementation of the scheme in order to pressurise the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland to make a different scheme which will be substantially directly funded by Westminster and which will have very different entitlement rules constitutes unlawful action on the part of the Executive Office. The Executive Office has acted unlawfully in deciding to refuse to designate a Department in an effort to have the lawful scheme promulgated in the Victims’ Payments Regulations 2020 replaced by a different scheme.

Now the Court of Appeal has backed Mr Justice McAlinden’s judgement from the Summer of last year, wh0 was pretty clear on who was holding up the delivery of the payments, and why…

…the Executive Office’s stance was “truly shocking” and demonstrated a “wilful disregard” for, or “abject ignorance” of, the rule of law. Justice McAlinden said Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill was the only minister in the Executive Office taking this stance, and highlighted how First Minister Arlene Foster, having initially adopted the same position, had now made clear she was willing to designate a department immediately.

Alan McBride from Wave Trauma Centre told BBC Newsline that he was “disappointed” that it had been left to the courts system to make progress with the scheme. First Minister Arlene Foster had this to say:

“Whilst the payments will be made from the Northern Ireland Executive, there is a strong argument that the government should be increasing the NI budget accordingly to fund the pension.”

Other reaction includes, this from SDLP MLA Colin McGrath, who is chair of the committee covering the activities (or in this case the inactivities) of the Office of the Executive:

…the public row between the Secretary of State and Finance Minister is unedifying and also serves to re-traumatise victims and survivors,” he said. Ulster Unionist assembly member (MLA) Doug Beattie described the ruling as the “latest abject failure” in supporting the needs of Troubles victims. “The Executive Office has not only a moral obligation but now a legal one to provide the funding to this scheme and end the uncertainty for those who have spent years suffering as a result of injuries caused by no fault of their own,” he said.

No doubt this is a hefty spending commitment, since payments are likely to be backdated to 2014, when it was first agreed. The judgement gives no scope for the changes Sinn Féin sought, to include those injured in their own acts of terrorism.

It may come as a surprise that the case made it to the Appeal Court when only last August Mrs O’Neill was reported as saying “I am left with no alternative other than to designate a department”. [A change in standing orders then? – Ed]

It leaves a distinct impression that Mrs O’Neill is not the master of her own ship, even, as she put it herself last August when she’s officially the “joint head of government” at Stormont. The Appeal Court has given her four weeks to get it done.

Otherwise, the case will be re-listed to include Stormont’s Department of Finance (where Sinn Féin’s Conor Murphy is minister) as “an additional notice party”.

My understanding is that such a statement from a judge is unusual to say the least. It’s probably a measure of the exasperation felt by the bench overall at the insouciant foot dragging of the deputy First Minister and her party.

Of course there is legitimate concern over the costs. The perpetrators, both loyalist and republican were at their bloody work for over 30 years and their remnants are even today playing cat and mouse with the PSNI and the very law.

The bill will be huge over the next 20/30 years to cover the span of the remaining victims’ lives.

Should Mrs O’Neill repeat the foot dragging the court will likely re-list and direct the Minister of Finance to act. Since Mr Murphy’s existing budget makes no provision for paying for any such a scheme, one can imagine the chaos that may ensue.

Right now,none of his fellow Executive ministers are going out of their way to make life difficult for him, and are largely pointing at Whitehall in hopes that London will ameliorate the undoubtedly negative effects on their budgets.

But this grim game of chicken, played with those least able to stand up for their own interests, looks like it is coming either to a head or a quiet close. Last word to Brian Turley who brought the appeal after Mrs O’Neill’s failure to act last time.

Speaking after the hearing, Mr Turley said the judgement confirmed there were “no justifiable reasons” for delaying the payments to victims. The need to keep taking cases to court to obtain what I am entitled to is another form of torture.

Photo by CQF-avocat is licensed under CC BY-NC-SA