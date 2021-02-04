Squabbling between the DUP and the TUV, but it’s the Ulster Unionists who have a possible plan

Having been asked to comment on the current debacle over the Northern Irish Protocol in conversation with Frank Mitchell on U105 this morning, I thought I’d quickly re-share some of my notions on the matter here. People say they are confused about the current state of affairs, but it seems to me that it could be a lot more simple than it looks.

It feels to me like whilst both sides seem sure about the principles of what they’ve agreed, the very late nature of the deal means that much of the detail was not hammered out, so some of the default positions (like Amazon preventing packages being post from Britain to NI) are, frankly, ridiculous.

Mr Johnson in going for the biggest possible drama is now pleading for (a lot of) extra time to get these details sorted out. Technically he is right to say that there is no reason why goods cannot flow easily from Britain to NI as they can from NI to Britain, but the truth is that they aren’t.

This has a set a whole bunch of unionist hares racing all over the shop. So this morning Arlene has upped the political temperature by saying she wants the protocol scrapped rather than the clarification her colleague Jeffrey Donaldson called for on RTÉ’s Six One News last night.

Sabre rattling from the TUV is largely an attempt to exploit the self evident embarrassment of the DUP, which in turn seems to preparing for a Houdini like escape from a protocol it helped shape even if it disagreed with it. The only unionist party (or indeed any party of any stripe) resisting the urge to play football is the UUP.

Its six point plan (or what they actually call a ‘practical solutions paper’) is at least an attempt to arrive at a solution to the problem, and in the process does a better job of laying out the scope of the problem than most of the media:

Extension of the grace period “The current period of three months will only allow for problems in the supply chain to be identified and is insufficient to allow businesses to put adaptive measures in place.” UK Government Taskforce to engage with stakeholders “…to work with all stakeholders to identify where the problems are and have solutions in place by the end of the derogation period.” Extensive awareness campaign amongst GB supply chain “…encouraging GB firms to consider setting up subsidiaries in EU countries must first be encouraging the setting up of bases for GB companies in Northern Ireland. ” Package of legislation from the UK Government “…the United Kingdom could create a new offence to prohibit the use of our territory for the export of goods to the EU that are not compliant with EU regulations and standards, as required to maintain the integrity of the single market.” All islands compliance body “…we renew our call that an all-islands’ body could be established within the existing North/South and East/West structures and believe it could resolve the issues with onward supply and EU Customs Officials at NI ports and other Irish Sea and airports.”

Now, not all of these are going to fly, but they do at least represent a practical response to filling the present gap. It’s also perhaps an indication that the party has learned from the undoubted popularity of its own Health Minister Robin Swann that playing politics with people’s lives (or in this case livelihoods) is not always the optimal way forward.

But I supposed the political issue that will have to come upfront first is to get clarification from both the EU and the UK as to whether this is a British border or an Irish (EU) one being administered on Northern Irish (and therefore British) soil. And number two, whether this is a fundamental rewiring, or just a re-sourcing of sausages and cheese lines in big retail?

Most of all it is a credible response to the counsel of despair we’ve seen over the last few days, AND an attempt to increase confidence in the future relations in and between these island, very much in the spirit of the Belfast Agreement which notably neither party, to what is sometimes known as the dual monarchy (ie, the DUP and Sinn Féin), chose to ratify.

That’s the short term stuff. The actual big complications will kick in over the medium to long term. As this informative paper from Esmond Birnie and Graham Brownlow notes, Northern Ireland will become a genuine rule taker and any major advantages as the UK government may extract from its freer association with the world won’t be available to NI.

But as they also note:

Of the longer-term impact on the NI economy of the Protocol, as Chinese foreign minister Zhou Enlai said of the French Revolution, ‘It is too early to say’.

At least unionism is now in a position to have practical (and hopefully public) conversation over what it actually wants out of the future (now it has effectively closed the door several other possibilities): one that includes the economic welfare of all the people of Northern Ireland rather than based on the political enthusiasms of a very few.

Photo by Ben_Kerckx is licensed under CC BY-NC-SA