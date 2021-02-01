DUP Resuffle: Edwin Poots steps down as DAERA Minister

DUP MLA, Edwin Poots has announced he is standing down tonight as Minister for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs to facilitate medical treatment.

He will be replaced by former Junior Minister, Gordon Lyons. Who will in turn be replaced by Gary Middleton from Foyle.

The First Minister, Arlene Foster said;

“We give Edwin our best wishes and assure him and his family of our prayers. This is a temporary change, and we look forward to having Edwin back at work, having made a full recovery.”