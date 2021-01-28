“you don’t even bother worrying about the reply or listening to the reply anymore.”

It’s hard to keep track of politics and how it relates to covid. In Britain the Labour leader has been criticised by many in his own party for being too conservative (if you will pardon the pun) in not going for Boris Johnson’s jugular.

Indeed the research shows that the party is making few inroads into those who voted blue in 2019. The problem with politics in a time of national emergency (and uncertainty) is the fact that the emergency itself demands a degree of unity.

As we head in the second year of the pandemic though significant divergences are starting to emerge, on schools policy for instance in England that may eventually work out their own particular dynamics going forward.

In Dublin however, there’s often more heat generated than light. Parliamentary sketch writer par excellence Miriam Lord makes several interesting observations from yesterday’s Leader’s Questions.

Deputy Thomas Pringle, clearly frustrated by responses to his Freedom of Information requests, gave the Taoiseach both barrels…

As for dealing with authorities in the North, he listed his own discussions on “alignment” with the First Minister and Deputy First Minister, contacts between the chief medical officers on both sides of the Border and ongoing North-South ministerial council meetings. But there are no records, said Pringle. “Are these discussions taking place in a phone box, or something?” he wondered, not impressed by the lack of information in the Taoiseach’s reply. “People always ask me when I do Leaders’ Questions: what do I think of the responses? And I say I never listen to the responses because they mean nothing.”

One of the problems with being a single Independent in parliament is that it is difficult not only to get good information, but to get strong independent lines on public policy. But his admission brought an excoriating line from Lord:

Thomas was clearly frustrated at the slow and grudging response to his reasonable requests tabled under Freedom of Information rules. But telling the Taoiseach (or any other representative of the people in Dáil Éireann) that he doesn’t listen to the answers he gets in parliament was very discourteous. It clearly stung, perhaps as intended. But it also gave Micheál the chance to take the upper hand. “I am not as arrogant as you, Deputy. I would always listen to other people’s perspectives and other people’s points of view and I would respond to them. I don’t dismiss them like you do and I’m not as cynical as you in that you don’t even bother worrying about the reply or listening to the reply anymore.” Thomas nodded vigorously. “Well then, you shouldn’t even be putting the questions,” Micheál snapped. “Okay?” Which is fair enough.

I missed this exchange, but I did manage to catch the Taoiseach’s earlier battle with Mary Lou (whom party apparatchiks around Leinster House are now telling anyone who will listen, is the next Taoiseach), which is also worth repeating here.

Mary Lou McDonald most definitely doesn’t agree with what the Taoiseach says but, by God, she doesn’t miss a word of it. She listened carefully to what he had to say at Tuesday’s announcement of tepid new travel restrictions requiring mandatory quarantine from a small cohort of people flying in from abroad. She duly formed an opinion. “Absolutely crazy” but not unexpected, coming from a Government “clearly at sixes and sevens” with no idea what to do after lockdown ends on March 5th and displaying an “absence of urgency, leadership and plain common sense” with a plan which is only a “half measure” and “unenforceable”. No. Not keen on the plan. It’s all or nothing, a universal lockdown. But “astonishingly”, Micheál has opted for a system which relies on “people’s best discretion and judgment” in isolating in their own home. Mary Lou exhorted him to do what the people expect and lead from the front.

Hmmm… Martin’s answer to her first question was instantly forgettable and, I felt at the time, odd for him since he didn’t seem to address the issue of compulsory quarantine Ms McDonald was looking for an answer on.

Then it came, in his answer to the supplementary question (which meant she had no time or space to reply and, actually, may have been a blessing for her)…

He wasn’t surprised to get this reaction from the Sinn Féin leader. “I expect everybody to lead from the front but, unfortunately, you’ve been on the fence for a lot of this and you’ve clung to the fence for as long as you possibly can,” only getting off it to “jump on the bandwagon when it suits”. He dragged up a headline for her delectation from the Daily Star in September. Remember it? No? He refreshed her memory. “All the pubs should open.” Who said it? Mary Lou. Aah yes. The pubs.

Now, that was actually funny (you can catch it on YouTube here) in a period in which life has not exactly been a ball of laughs for the Taoiseach and his beleaguered and frequently belittled former party of government.

But it also illustrates a wider rootless, reactive tone within Dublin politics just now. In London there are lines of divergence between government and opposition emerging, but these Dail exchanges feel like a recycling of what’s hottest on Twitter.

It’s not as though there aren’t thoughtful commentators to draw from. This piece from Dermot Casey (one of the most thoughtful and considered observers of the Covid emergency that I know of in the Republic) is worth any TD’s time..

Democracy has to go on. It’s right that our democratic chambers are alive with wit and challenge. We really don’t need an epistocracy where the only people who have a voice are those who are considered to be worthy by the great and the good.

But in there there has to be some evidence of engagement over the things that actually matter to the voters, like how we get the tedious and important business of getting our societies out of the mess.

That’s not helped either by government insouciance or jumping on whatever bandwagon the internet is driving by. We now know from the United States where that goes, and it’s not a good place.

Photo by Couleur is licensed under CC BY-NC-SA