Boris Johnson, you would (almost) feel sorry for him…

No matter how bad your day is going, it is likely to be better than that of our glorious leader, Boris Johnson. You can imagine him waking up every day with a groan, and wondering what disaster will befall him today. “Uneasy lies the head that wears a crown,” as Billy Shakespeare put it.

With UK Covid-19 deaths reaching the grim milestone of 100,000, Boris was forced to make an apology of sorts:

The U.K. has become the first country in Europe to pass a grim milestone of 100 thousand #COVID19 deaths. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has issued an apology for the government’s handling of the pandemic. @benavery9 #9News pic.twitter.com/jL26VyXOsu — 9News Australia (@9NewsAUS) January 27, 2021

But even with such a grim milestone, Johnston is getting a very easy ride from the Tory-leaning press:

Corbyn: Lets nationalise the internet and have free broadband for everyone.

Journalists : Stalin.

Boris Johnson : I am sorry 100,000 people are dead.

Journalists : you tried your best. — Ricky (@azoneofonesown) January 27, 2021

There are questions over his handling of the pandemic:

100,000 dead Boris Johnson says: “We did everything we could.” No, he didn’t pic.twitter.com/CdiTThqe6b — Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) January 26, 2021

In addition to the pandemic, Boris was also the politician most to blame for delivering Brexit. He will likely go down in history as the PM who lost Scotland and Northern Ireland and destroyed the Union, but as we know most English seem to be more worried about losing Scotland.

Today Boris is visiting Scotland to bolster support for the Union. He does not seem to realise that every time he opens his mouth, support for the SNP rises. It is no exaggeration to say that he is the best argument for independence that the SNP have.

https://twitter.com/LBC/status/1354777783571009539?s=20

Boris is a man who wants to be loved. He is a showman who needs the laughter and applause of the crowd to feel alive. You just know he is hating every minute of being the Prime Minister in a period of such death and misery. I think it will ultimately break him. At the first good opportunity, he will try to flee like a lover out the window as they hear the husband’s car pull up.

You would almost feel sorry for him except he has also presided over an absolute orgy of chumocracy. It is utterly scandalous the amount of taxpayer money that has been doled out to various mates and chums of the Conservative Party. People using the pandemic as a means of engorging themselves financially is the modern version of war profiteers.

For this reason alone Boris has lost my sympathy: let the Fates do their worst.

