David Trimble on the day in Poyntzpass he and Mallon shared one single journey, and one narrative…

Impressive turnout for the Reflections on Seamus Mallon (400 at one point). The most illustrative part was David Trimble’s recollection of the day they met by accident whilst visiting the home of one of the victims of the Pontz-Pass murders.

That was still early in the negotiations for the Belfast Agreement. Two things strike me. One, this was a case of two political leaders deciding to make a powerful public gesture on a mutual nod. No spads, no party committees.

And no guff about ‘two narratives’. Just plain and simple ‘situational leadership. Both shared a common moral view world that allowed them to do what they believed to be the right thing. It brought comfort and confidence to the process.

And despite their later decline brought both huge success in the first elections to the Northern Ireland Legislative Assembly.

Photo by Free-Photos is licensed under CC BY-NC-SA