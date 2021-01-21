There’s probably not a lot the Finance Minster can do directly in response to the Health Minister’s call for a new long term settlement for the NHS in Northern Ireland, but all substantial kinds of reform need investment and something on this scale needs to come from Westminster (and possibly even Dublin to make the best of all island synergies)…

📹WATCH AGAIN Health Minister comments on draft budget. 'We need a long-term financial settlement for health and social care.' pic.twitter.com/MTFKzH3ivG — Department of Health (@healthdpt) January 21, 2021

And you have to raise the issue in order to make it visible enough to make it a political issue. Here’s the consultation link to Sinn Féin’s first official draft budget since it first took the Finance portfolio back in 2016 [Six years, as long as that? – Ed]

What we have discovered through this crisis, as Prof Mark Blyth put it recently, is that the market (and all meaningful local economic activity) is subsidiary to having a good public healthcare system. Such investment can’t come soon enough.

Photo by Free-Photos is licensed under CC BY-NC-SA